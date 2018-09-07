History created by organ scholar

Christopher Too has made history by being the first Ampleforth College student to pass the Associateship Diploma of the Royal College of Organists while still being at school.

The exam entails a practical section, which includes three contrasting pieces played at professional standard and a range of keyboard tests, two written exams of three hours each, and an aural perception paper.

Christopher can now append the letters ARCO after his name.

Christopher began playing the organ while he was a chorister at Bridlington Priory before joining Ampleforth College on a Music Scholarship in 2013.

He is also the recipient of a scholarship from the Dr Martin Clarke Young Organist Scholarship Trust – a national scheme which supports young organists in their tuition and development.

His teacher, William Dore, who is the Abbey Organist at Ampleforth College, said: “Christopher has made remarkable progress in the last five years and it has been an absolute pleasure teaching him.

“Having passed all the grades with distinction, he is the first Ampleforth student to pass this difficult exam whilst still at school, as it is not normally attempted by organ students before university or music college.

“We are so proud of him and wish him every success in the future.”

Christopher has just successfully completed his A levels and will now spend a year as an Organ Scholar at Gloucester Cathedral, where he will be involved with a professional choir on a daily basis and with the Three Choirs Festival.

He hopes to read Music on an organ scholarship at university next year.