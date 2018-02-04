History group’s new war memorial book

Ryedale Family History Group has published their latest book entitled ‘Farndale, Gillamoor, Bransdale and Great Edstone’.

This is the 16th publications in the popular series of books covering the War Memorials of Ryedale.

The book was instigated and researched by Rita Gibson, monumental inscriptions volunteer co-ordinator for Ryedale Family History Group, with contributions from other members.

The Reverend Mark Brosnan has written the foreword.

The book is in full colour and contains documents and photographs relating to the 14 men who are remembered on these war memorials in this rural area where many of those who went to war worked on the local farms and businesses.

Included are mini biographies of the soldiers such as Sapper Joseph William Garbutt who sadly took his own life in 1919.

Also tragically for the families concerned, the stories of two sets of brothers, Albert and Joseph Handley who both died in 1918, and brothers Bertie and Fred Mortimer who both died in 1917. They were all from the Farndale area.

The church at Great Edstone has two superb stained glass windows in memory of two of the soldiers from the area.

Rita Gibson said: “I have spent much time researching these men who are recorded on the war memorials and have found it very rewarding to put their histories into a book to further commemorate their ultimate sacrifice.”

The book is available through the website www.ryedalefamilyhistory.org and the usual local outlets.