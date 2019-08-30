HM Coastguard’s search and rescue helicopter based at Humberside completes 1,000th mission in Filey cliff rescue

Humberside search and rescue helicopter has surpassed a major milestone - chalking up its 1,000th mission while working alongside the Filey Coastguard rescue team and the Filey inshore lifeboat on a cliff rescue.

HM Coastguard’s search and rescue helicopter based at Humberside was called to assist the recovery of two people who had become cut off by the tide, and were trapped on a cliff face at Filey Brigg.

On arrival the duty crew, flying a Sikorsky S-92, found the Filey Coastguard rescue team was already in the process of rescuing the trapped people by rope – so the aircraft and lifeboat teams remained on standby until they were safely recovered to the clifftop, and confirmed uninjured.

A spokesperson said: "While the crew did not undertake the rescue, this incident highlights the vital close working relationship which exists between each of HM Coastguard’s search and rescue teams.

"Regular training involving these teams, local emergency services and other stakeholders, is a critical part of the day-to-day delivery of the UK’s search and rescue service, increasing the safety and efficiency of everyone involved in operational missions such as this.

"The Humberside search and rescue helicopter carries out a wide variety of search and rescue missions from offshore oil and gas industry platforms, shipping-related and onshore missing person searches, as well as road accidents and other land-based incidents."

The crew for the base’s 1000th mission included pilot Andy Doyle, co-pilot James Bullock, winch operator/paramedic Ian ‘Harry’ Harrison and winchman/paramedic Andy Firth, assisted by B1 engineer Steve Matthews and B2 engineer Alan Green.

Capt. Elizabeth Forsyth, Chief Pilot at Humberside, said: “Due to the geography of the region, our crew and support teams have been involved in a huge variety of rescue events, working in partnership with other emergency services on a daily basis.

“Thankfully our 1000th mission had a successful outcome, with the Filey Coastguard rescue team able to recover the two stranded people safely, and without the need for our winchmen to be used.’

“Engaging with the community is a critical part of our work, and we are exceptionally proud of the service the team continues to provide during routine operations as well as rescue events. Every member of the crew and our support staff plays a vital role in the delivery of SAR.”

HM Coastguard air Search and Rescue is operated by Bristow Helicopters Limited on behalf of the Maritime and Coastguard Agency.