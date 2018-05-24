Hockey club net national award

Scarborough Hockey Club are celebrating after grabbing a second national award in two years at last week’s England Hockey Awards in Leicester.

The travelling Scarborough contingent were delighted to be revealed as the winners of England Hockey’s 2018 Innovation Award at the ceremony hosted by former Team GB Olympians Simon Mason and Sam Quek.

Delighted chairman Chris Tait said: “It is a true testament to the hard work and support from all of our members, supporters, and friends of the club to where we have come in the last five years.

“From just one mens team to two men’s, a ladies team and four junior sides and also winning two senior league titles, Scarborough and District Community Club of the Year, and now to top it off we have be rewarded as 2018’s most innovative club in England.

“With plans for the summer already in place we are on track to meet our goal for making Scarborough a town where hockey matters.”

Beach hockey returns to Scarborough South Bay with seven weekly sessions starting on June 20, 6-7 pm every Wednesday.