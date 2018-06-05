Holbeck Hall: The Scarborough hotel that fell into the sea 25 years ago

June 5 marks the anniversary of a dramatic weekend which saw a Scarborough clifftop hotel fall into the sea following a landslip.

Holbeck Hall Hotel collapsed in 1993 when a rotational soil slip occurred beneath the Victorian building.

Footage of the erosion was captured on camera by film crews and broadcast all over the world. Famously, the chimney stack fell into the sea during a live segment by ITV Calendar’s Richard Whiteley.

The hotel was originally built as a private house in 1879, and was bought by owners Barry and Joan Turner in 1988.

It had to be demolished completely after the incident - exacerbated by heavy rain - and the Turners used the insurance pay-out to buy a hotel in Malton. The couple died in 2003 and 2013 - the years of the 10th and 20th anniversaries of the collapse.