Holiday park firm told to pay £1,548.50 over fly-posting

A Ryedale holiday park business has been ordered to pay a total of £1,548.50 after placing an illegal advertising sign on the roadside in Howden.

Malton Grange Lodges staked a board promoting the holiday park into the grass verge in October last year.

The business was found guilty of an offence of fly-posting at Beverley Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 7 March.

No one from the firm attended the hearing.

The firm was fined £1,000 and was ordered to pay £448.50 costs and a victim surcharge of £100.