Holidaymakers praised for their courage in helping man who fell into the sea at Scarborough West Pier

Police have praised the quick-thinking and bravery of two holidaymakers who helped rescue a man who fell into the sea at Scarborough.

At about 4pm on Saturday 6 July, Joe Brook, 28, and Dylan Foster, 18, from Leeds, spotted a man falling into the sea from the harbour car park pier – a height of about 10 feet.

Acting quickly, Joe entered the water while Dylan watched the man in the water to guide his friend’s rescue. They also managed to alert nearby beach lifeguards who also entered the water to help. Members of the RNLI on duty at the nearby lifeboat station attended to assist, working together to provide first-aid and a defibrillator until the ambulance service arrived.

The man who fell into the water, who is in his 40s, is receiving treatment at Scarborough Hospital, where he remains in a critical but stable condition.

His father told police he wished to express his “largest and most sincere gratitude to everyone involved in the rescue”.

Police officers who assisted at the scene also paid tribute to those involved.

PC Jonathan Dillon, of Scarborough Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “The two holidaymakers quickly raised the alarm and entered the water alongside lifeguards. Hospital staff and the man’s father are in no doubt that – had it not been for their quick-thinking and selfless actions, along with further rescue assistance from the RNLI lifeboat station staff – his son would certainly not be present with the fighting chance he has today.”