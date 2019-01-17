Holocaust Memorial website, featuring TV’s Judge Rinder, at Pickering library

Pickering library will host an event next Thursday (Jan 24), to mark the approach of Holocaust Memorial Day on Sunday January 27 - the date in 1944 of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau by the Soviet armies.

The event will take the form of a live webcast by the Holocaust Education Trust.

It will feature Harry Spiro BEM, a survivor of both Buchenwald Camp and a death march at the end of the war, and Judge Robert Rinder, who appeared recently on BBC TV’s Who Do You Think You Are and discovered that his grandfather, also a Holocaust survivor, had lived in the same town as Harry.

The webcast, in which Harry will give his testimony and share recollections with Judge Rinder, will start at 10am and will last an hour.

People attending at the library will then be able to reflect briefly on what they have heard.

North Yorkshire County Councillor Greg White, Executive Member for Libraries, said: “This offers local people a chance to come together to remember and reflect. As a hub of the community, the library is an ideal venue to host such an event. I hope as many people as are able will take the opportunity to attend.”

The library will open slightly earlier than usual – at 9.50am – to allow guests to be in place by 10am.

The event is free. For more information, email library volunteer Ian Ferguson at ianferguson.yes@btinternet.com or call 07577 991476.

Libraries elsewhere across North Yorkshire will join in the commemoration of Holocaust Memorial Day.

From January 21 to 28, there will be displays of posters, educational materials, leaflets and books at Scarborough, Malton, Whitby and Filey libraries too.