Home library bags £250 donation from Proudfoot

Newby and Scalby Library and Information Centre has received a cash boost from Scarborough retailer Proudfoot to fund replacement bags for its home delivery service.

The retailer supported the Scalby Road library with a donation of £250 through Nisa’s Making a Difference Locally charity.

Lesley Newton, trustee of Newby and Scalby Library, said: “The home library volunteers are thrilled to have been awarded a grant of £250 to replace the bags in which volunteers deliver books to the library’s customers.”

The library would love to hear from anyone who would like to join the Home Library service contact 01609 534059 or snltrustees@gmail.com for more information.