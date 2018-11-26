Homeless charity supports Big Give campaign to help young people sleeping rough this winter

Homelessness charity SASH is taking part in ‘The Big Give’ fundraising campaign this winter to ensure that no young person is left homeless.

The Big Give is the UK’s biggest online matched donor campaign which can match donations £ for £.

This year SASH, is aiming to raise £12,500 by December 4 to ensure all young people throughout North & East Yorkshire who are facing homelessness have a safe and warm place to stay.

The charity has already received £6,250 in pledges and is appealing for donations to reach its £12,500 target.

All donations have the opportunity to be doubled and would be very welcomed. These will be used to ensure young people have a warm and safe place to stay in a volunteer’s home; are able to access 24/7 care over the festive period and receive a Christmas present and meal with the opportunity to get involved in festive activities such as the panto and ice-skating.

Local property developers the Helmsley Group have already supported the campaign with an initial gift of £3,125.

Committed supporter of SASH, Chair John Reeves said: “It's our pleasure to support SASH, which has such worthy aims and helps local youngsters when they are at their most vulnerable, especially at Christmas, when everyone deserves a decent roof over their head.”

Another additional £3,125 has been pledged through charitable trust The Four Acres and SASH is now urging the public to get involved to raise an additional £6,250.

Ruth Fawcett, Business Development Manager at SASH said: “All donations will be gratefully received and will help to ensure that no young person has to be alone or homeless during what should be a time of joy and happiness. We urge anyone interested in the campaign to donate online or get in touch for more information.”

Anyone interested in the campaign can donate online for one week only from 12pm on 27 November to 12pm on 4 December. Donations must be made by card payment via the Big Give website at https://secure.thebiggive.org.uk/project/30215