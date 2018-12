Scarborough Athletic paid tribute to two of their milestone goalscorers at Saturday's game against Hyde United.

Dave Thompson scored Boro's first-ever goal back in August 2007 when the club lost 2-1 at Teversal in the NCEL Division One.

Then in this season's win against Marine on November 17, Michael Coulson made it 1,000 for the club.

Both were given mementos by the club for their efforts before the Evo-Stik Premier clash.