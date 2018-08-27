Honours even between Boro and Whitby

The bragging rights were shared between Scarborough Athletic and Whitby Town in the Evo-Stik Premier derby clash at the Flamingo Land Stadium.

Boro had much the better of the clash, but again it was a case of missed chance as Whitby hung on in there for a 1-1 draw.

The start to the big derby fixture was an ideal one for the hosts, with Boro taking the lead after just eight minutes of play.

James Cadman robbed the Whitby full-back and delivered a low cross to the far post, which was swept home for Michael Coulson's first of the season.

That came after an early scare when Boro keeper Tommy Taylor had to spring to his left to push away a Junior Mondal drive.

Boro's lead could have been doubled just seconds after the opener, as wideman Wayne Brooksby danced through a challenge and just missed the far post with a sweet strike.

Another chance followed for for sub Will Annan, the ball dropping nicely for him in the box, but his effort was straight down the throat of keeper Jack Norton.

So the frustration levels grew for the large number of home supporters when Boro's east coast rivals restored parity just before the half-hour.

Boro were caught napping by a swift move and an unmarked Mondal finished off into the bottom corner.

The heat was upped after this, as Cadman and skipper Kev Burgess both took their place in the referee's book.

Right on the stroke of half-time, Coulson almost orchestrated his second of the afternoon, spinning well on the edge of the box and forcing a good, low save out of Norton.

Boro controlled the second period of the game and the longer it moved on the closer they got to re-taking the advantage.

Keeper Norton earned his wage packed with a good save from the raiding Josh Lacey, then after a long throw from Lacey, Coulson managed to steer the ball over from all of six yards.

Two big saves from Norton followed as he denied Coulson and then a Brooksby flick.

Then, with the whistle just a handful of minutes away, Coulson saw his over-head kick deflected agonisingly wide of the target.

With the Blues clearly happy with the point, they slowed things down in the dying embers and hung on to make sure that the honours were shared in the opening derby of the season.