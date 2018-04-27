Hospice staff hoping to go Tour distance

Staff, volunteers and patients at Saint Catherine’s Hospice are taking on the 705km distance of this year’s Tour de Yorkshire to raise funds.

Members of staff are giving up their Friday lunchtimes to cycle on stationary bikes, while patients attending the Wellbeing Centre and staying on the In-Patient Unit are using their physiotherapy sessions to cover the distance.

Emma Rothwell, physiotherapist at Saint Catherine’s, said: “The Tour de Yorkshire challenge is a great way for staff, volunteers and patients to work together to achieve a common goal.”

To get behind Saint Catherine’s efforts and for updates and the route please visit the JustGiving page www.justgiving.com/fundraising/emma-rothwell5.

Saint Catherine’s has arranged something a little different to mark this year’s Dying Matters Week which takes place between Monday 14 May to Sunday 20 May. It will host an outdoor showing of the movie The Book of Life on Thursday 17 May at 8pm.

A spokesman said: “Everybody is welcome to attend the event, we thought the film would give people the opportunity to talk about death and dying and feel more comfortable about approaching the topic.”

Tickets for the film are free but people must be booked on to the event in advance by emailing trish.atkinson@saintcatherines.org.uk or by calling 01723 351421.