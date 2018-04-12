Hospice support group appeals for new members

Saint Catherine’s Hospice has launched a new support group in Pickering.

The new support group is busy planning a calendar of exciting events to raise vital funds for Saint Catherine’s.

The group is still looking for more members, so if you would be interested in joining the group, the next event is held at Cottage Leas Hotel, Middleton on Tuesday 17 April from 10am.

Saint Catherine’s fundraiser Nicky Grunwell said ‘‘We are over the moon that our new Pickering support group is now in action.

“I am looking forward to the fundraising that they have in store.

“We are always looking for new members to join the group.

“If you would like the opportunity to make friends, have fun, learn new skills and raise vital funds for Saint Catherine’s then please come along to our next meeting.”

If you would like more information about the group please contact Nicky Grunwell on 01723 378406.