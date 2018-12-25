Hospital catering team cook up top seasonal treats

SCARBOROUGH HOSPITAL enjoyed some top class culinary treats this Christmas courtesy of the hospital’s hardworking catering team who turned up the heat to deliver a bumper food-fest for staff and patients.

Pat Bell, the hospital’s catering manager, has worked for the NHS for 28 years and during that time has served up her fair share of Christmas food.

Pat said: “We have a tremendous team here at Scarborough. Despite it being Christmas day, the team still provided breakfast, lunch and supper for staff and patients – so for us it was business as usual.”

The team were due to serve around 270 patients and a further 100 staff who were working to keep the busy hospital running.

Pat added: “Food is so important to people during the festive season and we wanted to make sure patients, staff and visitors can enjoy this special time as much as possible.

“It makes all our hard work worthwhile.”