Hospital trust appealing for new volunteers

Would-be volunteers are being sought to help improve patients’ experiences during their stay at Scarborough Hospital.

There are several roles on offer, from welcoming people at reception to helping encourage patients to enjoy their meals.

These will be advertised on the York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust website until 10 February.

Sarah Patten, patient experience project manager, said: “Volunteers fulfil a variety of roles at the trust that really help patients and visitors to our hospitals.

“Although volunteers do not perform any clinical roles, they are able to get hands on experience of what it is like to work in a hospital environment alongside hospital staff as part of a team.

“Volunteers can give a few hours a week or several days a week – it’s a fantastic way to give something back to your community.”

A recent survey of the trust’s volunteers has revealed how much they have gained from the experience.

As well as being rewarding on an emotional level, people said volunteering had helped develop their confidence and communication skills, and provided valuable insight into careers in healthcare.

Pauline Everett, who volunteers in the McMillan Unit at Scarborough Hospital, said: “I really enjoy my volunteering making refreshments for visitors to the unit.

“Not only does it provide an extra service for patients, it gives the nursing staff time for their patients, therefore it is rewarding for us all.”

Sarah added: “We’re extremely grateful for all the support we receive from our volunteers and we look forward to speaking to anyone who is interested in finding out more. We hope that our volunteers will commit to volunteering with the trust for six months or more – some volunteers have been with us for 20 years!”

Volunteering is open to anyone aged 16 and above, however some age restrictions may apply on certain wards.

For further information contact the Volunteer Service team at volunteering@york.nhs.uk or call 01904 724229.

To apply visit the link on the York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust website, work with us, vacancies and search volunteering.