Hospitality trade charts success at dinner dance

A successful Scarborough Hospitality Association’s Dinner Dance took place on Saturday 2 February.

The association’s president Shirley Smith heralded 2018 as a great year for the Hospitality Trade in Scarborough.

Elizabeth McPherson is presented with a cheque by Shirley Smith.

She said this was due to a combination of factors including the fantastic weather, a fall in the value of the GBP against most other currencies, and the impressive number of artists of international standing appearing at the Open Air Theatre.

Held in the Ocean Room at the Scarborough Spa, the Yorkshire Coast Dinner Dance 2019, sponsored by Booker Wholesale, was attended by ex Mayor Cllr Martin Smith and the deputy mayor of Bridlington, Cllr Mike Heslop-Mullens, and over 100 members and guests of the Association.

After her address, the president presented Elizabeth McPherson, the chief officer of the Scarborough and Ryedale Carers Resource, with a cheque for £1,617. This was raised during the year by the association for the chosen charity for 2018.

A spokesman said: “While entertainment was being presented by ‘The Streetlight Serenaders’ a total of £570 was collected for the raffle with 15 donated prizes from local businesses.

Enjoying the dinner dance at the Scarborough Spa. All photos by Tony Stevens.

“The proceeds were presented to Jo Parrott of Willows Lull Children’s Charity which will be the nominated charity for 2019.”