House of Lords visit Scarborough to understand challenges faced by seaside towns

This visit is part of the Committee’s inquiry into the complex challenges faced by seaside towns and coastal communities.

The cross-party group of peers will visit the new Scarborough University Technical College, Coventry University’s Scarborough Campus, and the new sports village. They will also see the site of the proposed development of Flamingo Land Coast, The Sands and Open-Air Theatre, and the Alpamare waterpark.

The peers will meet with senior representatives of Scarborough Borough Council, East Riding of Yorkshire Council and North Yorkshire County Council, as well as local leaders in business, education, tourism, and culture.

Lord Bassam of Brighton, Chairman of the Regenerating Seaside Towns Committee, said: “As the largest resort on the Yorkshire coast Scarborough has played a significant role in the historic development of British seaside resorts. We are here to learn more about the current performance of the visitor economy and future opportunities for growth, as well as hearing about some of the challenges facing communities on the east coast and how they might be solved.

“The evidence we gather will play an important role as we begin to consider the key themes and recommendations that are emerging from our inquiry”.