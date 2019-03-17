Housebuilder’s community cash for Sea Cadets

Ropes, radios and safety clothing are just some of the latest new equipment being purchased by Scarborough Sea Cadet Corps following a donation from a regional housebuilder.

The group received £1,000 from Persimmon Homes Yorkshire as part of its Community Champions scheme.

The town’s sea cadet corps offers a range of activities and qualifications for youngsters aged 10 to 18.

The recent donation will go towards new marine ropes, navigational resources, two-way radios and renewing its vital safety equipment.

Jennifer Lea from the Scarborough Sea Cadet Corp was delighted to receive the donation.

She said: “Our group is about creating a safe and engaging environment for the younger generation to experience a range of adventurous activities.

“We offer sailing, canoeing, rock climbing, cookery and engineering activities, to name a few, and as a charity we have to fundraise to be able to afford all the necessary equipment. Persimmon Homes’ support makes a big difference and we are very grateful.”

The Sea Cadets meet on Tuesdays and Fridays (6.45pm to 9.15pm). Email scarboroughscc@yahoo.co.uk for more information.