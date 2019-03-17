Housebuilder’s community cash for Sea Cadets

The Scarborough Unit of the Sea Cadets Corps.

Ropes, radios and safety clothing are just some of the latest new equipment being purchased by Scarborough Sea Cadet Corps following a donation from a regional housebuilder.

The group received £1,000 from Persimmon Homes Yorkshire as part of its Community Champions scheme.

The town’s sea cadet corps offers a range of activities and qualifications for youngsters aged 10 to 18.

The recent donation will go towards new marine ropes, navigational resources, two-way radios and renewing its vital safety equipment.

Jennifer Lea from the Scarborough Sea Cadet Corp was delighted to receive the donation.

She said: “Our group is about creating a safe and engaging environment for the younger generation to experience a range of adventurous activities.

“We offer sailing, canoeing, rock climbing, cookery and engineering activities, to name a few, and as a charity we have to fundraise to be able to afford all the necessary equipment. Persimmon Homes’ support makes a big difference and we are very grateful.”

The Sea Cadets meet on Tuesdays and Fridays (6.45pm to 9.15pm). Email scarboroughscc@yahoo.co.uk for more information.