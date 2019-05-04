How hard is it to pass your driving test at Scarborough test centre?

Data has revealed how hard it is to pass your driving text at Scarborough test centre.

Figures from the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency show 52% of all learners passed their practical test there between April and December 2018.

In contrast, Whitby test centre was one of the easiest places to pass the test in the country with 64% of all learners passing their practical test during the same time period.

The average pass rate for test centres across Great Britain was 46%.

Scarborough test centre conducted 1,499 tests over the nine-month period and 778 people passed.

Data from the 2017-18 financial year also shows the number of first time passes.

At Scarborough test centre, 56.3% of people taking their test for the first time passed, with 31 learners succeeding first time with no minor faults.

Drivers taking the test can pass with up to 15 minor faults, such as not checking their mirrors at the right time.

DVSA chief driving examiner Mark Winn said: “The driver testing and training regime tests candidates’ ability to drive safely and responsibly as well as making sure they know the theory behind safe driving.

“All candidates are assessed to the same level and the result of their test is entirely dependent on their performance on the day.

“We constantly monitor our examiner’s performance so they conduct and assess driving tests in accordance with the standards set.

“This includes the supervision of live tests.”