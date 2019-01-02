How to claim your refund if you entered the raffle to win £500k North Yorkshire home

A Whitby couple, who were raffling off their £500,000 home in order to start a new life in Harrogate, are "back to square one" after the competition was cancelled.

The raffle of the house in Grosmont involved selling 60,000 tickets priced at £10 each and was planned until today (January 2 2019).

Ings Bank House

Robert and Avril Smith said: "It is with sincere regret and upset that this competition has to close. We understand the disappointment to you all and can only apologise sincerely as well as offer a full refund."

"The Gambling Commission has deemed the competition a potential lottery and not a legal prize competition.

"This is despite independent legal advice we obtained to the contrary. It is also after a period of over 4 months of silence from the Commission, despite being told of our competition on 30th July 2018.

"In their leaflet published 03/18 the Commission states that although they will not approve or help develop such competitions they will act immediately on any obvious concerns. They did not contact us immediately in spite of the fact that it is their role to monitor such competitions."

Ings Bank House

The couple decided to run the competition to “start a new chapter in their lives” by spending more time with their family by moving to Harrogate to be closer to their son, his wife and two children.

Robert and Avril wanted to "move forward and leave some memories behind” them after sadly loosing their daughter Rachel, three years ago, which had a "devastating effect on their lives.”

Ings Bank House, a Victorian period property built circa 1875, is located in the village of Grosmont.

The home is “surrounded by rolling hills and beautiful scenery, the house offers a large amount of living space and still to this day maintains many period features and ornate décor.

“It includes four large double bedrooms, orangery room, open air heated swimming pool, hot tub and separate log cabin.”

The property is still open to offers to purchase.

To claim your refund if you entered the draw visit www.wayh.co.uk/, log into your account and click the ‘claim refund’ button where money will be returned via bank transfer within 7-10 working days.