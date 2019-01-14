How year two school children across Scarborough and Ryedale can win a bug hotel

School children are being asked to put their creative skills to the test - by coming up with their very own new breed of bug.

Helmsley-based Duncombe Sawmill has launched a competition for Year 2 schoolchildren across the region.

Each child is being asked to create their very own bug – with as many legs, arms, feet, feelers or wings as they like – for the chance to win a Bug Hotel designed and created by the Sawmill.

A Bug Hotel is a safe hideaway for a wide range of wildlife, including bees, ladybirds, woodlice, dragonflies, hedgehogs and toads.

Duncombe Sawmill has been based in the market town for more than 100 years.

The sawmill uses locally-sourced FSC timber to create gates, fencing, outdoor furniture and timber framed buildings using traditional woodworking techniques, with clients including the North York Moors National Park Authority and the Forestry Commission.

Angela Collier, who works at the Sawmill, said: “We’re looking forward to seeing some really weird and wonderful designs – the more creative the better!

“The best design will be awarded our very special bug hotel to have at their school so they can watch lots of insects come and go over the years to come.”

Any schools wishing to register for the competition should contact enquiries@duncombesawmill.co.uk by January 31, with the pupil and school’s name on the reverse. Judging will take place w/c February 4, with the bug hotel delivered to the winning school w/c February 11.

