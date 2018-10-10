How you can play your part in the run up to Armistice Day on the North Yorkshire Coast

Scarborough and other towns on the North Yorkshire Coast are taking part in a number of events in the lead up to Armistice Day on November 11.

There are many opportunities to get involved and pay tribute to all those who served in WWI and those who lost their lives in combat or as a civilian.

The Yorkshire Coast Remembers logo

People from across the Borough of Scarborough have also been attending poppy making workshops and making poppies at home for a number of weeks as part of the project with representatives from The Royal British Legion, Girl Guides, Cub Scouts and Age UK also involved.

There is still time for anyone who would like to contribute to attend the final ‘sewing bee’ workshop on Saturday October 13 from 10am until 4pm at Woodend Creative Space, where the poppies will be sewn onto the fields.

As part of the ‘Yorkshire Coast Remembers’ project you can make and decorate pop bottle lanterns to add to the spectacle of the parade.

The free workshops will be held at Scalby Library, 10am until 12pm, and at Scarborough Library, 1pm until 2.30pm on Saturday October 20.

Scarboroughs wire sculpture of a lone soldier

Those wanting to join in are asked to bring a clean two-litre pop bottle with them to help with materials and recycling.

The Royal British Legion are also holding their poppy launch on October 27 in the Brunswick Centre, at 11am, which will be opened by the Mayor and Mayoress of Scarborough.

There is to be a Poppy Stall, and the RBL and Association’s standards will be on parade.

Cllr Joe Plant, Mayor of the Borough of Scarborough said: “It is wonderful to hear about the preparations taking place to mark the very poignant anniversary of the end of World War One, especially the creative opportunities that people of all ages have been able to get involved in.

"The sacrifice made by all those served in the war or lost their lives or were injured at home or on the battle field, remains just as relevant today as it always has been.

"It is therefore truly fitting that the Yorkshire Coast Remembers and never forgets.”

Some projects are already underway to mark the centenary, one of which is ‘Stories of Remembrance’, a community project commissioned by Scarborough Borough Council and delivered by Animated Objects Theatre Company.

They have created three life size wire sculptures of a lone soldier, one each for Filey, Scarborough and Whitby, standing among fields of textile poppies, created by members of the local community, schools and groups.

The sculptures will be an integral part of each of the three towns’ Armistice Day services and then will go on public display for a month.

North Yorkshire County Council (NYCC) have placed 10 symbolic silhouettes are on display around the county as part of the “There But Not There” commemorative campaign.

They are located at:

• North Yorkshire House, Scarborough

• The Ryedale District Council offices in Malton

• Colburn Children's Centre at the library

• Skipton library

• Selby District Council offices

• Harrogate library

• County Hall, Northallerton – in the gardens near the ponds and outside The Grand Committee Room

• Northallerton Library

NYCC chairman Councillor Robert Windass said: “We will use them as visual, thought-provoking images in reflecting on 100 years as well as the lives of our current 3,000 service children in North Yorkshire's schools, whose own experience is frequently of a serving parent who is 'there but not there'”.

The silhouettes will be on display until 2 November, when they will then go to Ripon Cathedral as the theme for the sixth annual service of remembrance.