Hullensians game is must-win - Jones

Scarborough RUFC skipper Matty Jones insists his side can’t afford another slip-up in their promotion push.

Jones and the men from Silver Royd host Hullensians in Yorkshire One this weekend looking to bounce back from their disappointing defeat at the hands of Old Rishworthians last time out.

“We can’t afford to slip up again if we want to fulfil what we set out to achieve this season,” said skipper Jones.

“We started pre-season early and set out to try and win both the Yorkshire Shield and promotion from Yorkshire One, and we are sat in March still able to do both.

“But we can’t afford to slip up again like we did against Old Rish if we want to avoid another ‘what if’ season.

“We’ve worked incredibly hard all season long and we want to achieve something for that hard work now.

“There is a lot of passion and togetherness in the changing room now and we are really playing for each other, which is fantastic to be a part of.”

Scarborough should be fresh and raring to go come Saturday after their big game on the road at promotion rivals Heath was called off last weekend after the ‘Beast from the East’ took its toll.

The wintry weather also led to Beverley’s league game against Old Brodleians being called off, which in turn means Scarborough’s Yorkshire Shield semi-final clash against the Beavers will now be moved back, handing Simon Smith’s side another free weekend.

Jones admits the club would like to play their Shield semi-final clash with Beverley midweek under the lights and that preliminary discussions have taken place.

“The season could end up running over a month late towards the end of May at this rate,” added Kiwi Jones.

“It would be great to play the Shield semi-finals under the lights at Silver Royd.

“It’s a real spectacle playing there under the lights in front of your home support, so if we can agree to it with Beverley, I think it would be a great occasion.

“We need to make sure we get a strong team out midweek as Beverley are a decent team and it will be a tough match.”