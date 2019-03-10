Humboldt penguins come on holiday to Scarborough

Benji, Summer, Rosie, Mumbles and Woody are just a few of the Humboldt penguins enjoying chilling at their new holiday destination.

The new visitors come from the Sea Life Centre in Great Yarmouth and will be staying at Sea Life Scarborough until the end of the month.

To give them a great welcome, the team at the centre have created a penguin-sized beach-side retreat especially for them.

Jordan Woodhead, Aquarist at Sea Life Scarborough said: “We’re very excited to have our penguin guests holidaying with us over the coming weeks. Our Scarborough penguins have been extremely accommodating, Yogi and Gonzo in particular are very welcoming and friendly.

“The penguins will be staying with us throughout half term, so be sure to visit before the end of March to catch them chilling in their new holiday home.”