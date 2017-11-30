Hume homes in on Boro glory

The pull of joining up with a big club was the main reason new assistant manager Mark Hume stepped in at Scarborough Athletic.

Hume, a former player with Doncaster Rovers, Barrow and Harrogate Town and an ex-manager at Matlock Town and Sheffield FC, took up the role as Steve Kittrick's assistant just days after Chris Bolder departed the club.

He now has big plans with the Flamingo Land Stadium based outfit, the first port of call being promotion.

"I've always been friends with people that have played for Scarborough, I know Denny Ingram very well and he has told me some good things about the club," he said.

"I've also known Steve (Kittrick) for a lot of years, both playing against him and managing against him.

"We have always said that we should work together and now we have the opportunity, I don't think there is any better place for us to do it.

"I know three or four of the players from when I was at Bradford Park Avenue, I have played with Jamie Price and Dave Merris at Harrogate and I think I have worked alongside as many as nine of the other lads, so that gives me a good start.

Hume has already been looking at the standings in the Evo-Stik North to check out what needs to be achieved in the quest for glory.

He added: "We have to be looking at promotion and I think we are in a decent position at the moment.

"There are teams throwing a bit of money at it, but we are just a few points off the top spot and we all know what we have to do.

"This has always been a tight division and I expect this season to be no different."

Having been heavily entrenched in the management game, Hume is now happy to take a step back in a bid to make Boro successful.

"This isn't an ego thing. This is a good club and Steve is a good mate, so I am committed to this.

"I'd rather be progressing with a club that has ambitions and Scarborough have exactly that, which is good for me."