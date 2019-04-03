Hunmanby pair look to take on 2019 London marathon for UK charity

Hunmanby’s Heather Walker and Harriett Jones are taking on the London Marathon for charity LOOK UK, which supports vision impaired young people and their famlilies.

The charity runs a free online peer to peer mentoring scheme, online support groups as

well as and face to face well-being events.

Heather and Harriet will be joining a team of 26 runners who are taking on the 26.2 miles for LOOK.

Heather said: “We chose this charity as we have many friends and colleagues who are visually impaired.

“We also discovered that LOOK has a holiday flat in Scarborough for families affected, to

offer respite so we thought it would be nice to put something back into our home town.”

The duo have committed to raising £1,500 each, with fundraising events including a craft fayre, car boot and garage sales and packing bags at a local supermarket all helping towards the tally.

Click here if you would like to donate.

LOOK Director Charlotte Carson said: “Our team of amazing London marathon runners are the beating heart of LOOK. Their dedication and fundraising efforts are vital to our work.”

In 2018, LOOK supported 165 young people and families and ran a range of events including a family weekend and mentor training weekend.