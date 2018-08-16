Husband’s quick first aid saved his wive’s leg after a fall at Captain Cook's Monument

Filey coastguard, Paul Tyndall, saved his wife’s leg after she slipped and fell on a family Father’s Day walk.

During a walk to Roseberry Topping, near Great Ayton, Ann Tyndall slipped walking down from Captain Cook Monument, dislocating her ankle and breaking her leg in three places below the knee.

Ann being carried to the Yorkshire Air Ambulance aircraft

Ann, 55, said: “It was just bad luck. I had walking boots and poles but it was very steep as we were coming back down through the woods and I just slipped.

“My leg below the knee was at 90 degrees as well as my ankle and I had no feeling in my foot. I take a blood thinning drug for a heart condition and, because of where we were, getting medical help and then getting me to hospital was not going to be easy.”

Fortunately, through Paul’s first aid training he realised that her leg needed to be straightened or she could loose it.

She added: “Paul felt he had no choice but to try and straighten my leg. It was very painful for me, but also very traumatic for him, but my surgeon said if he hadn’t done it I could have lost my leg.”

Yorkshire Air ambulance and Cleveland Mountain Rescue got Ann onto a stretcher and carried her, with the help of family members, to the helicopter to be airlifted to James Cook University Hospital.

Paul, who has been part of the Filey Coastguard Team for over ten years, added: “It was just awful. I’d never done anything like that before but once Ann said she had no feeling in her foot, I knew her leg needed to be straightened quickly.

“I think you just find strength from somewhere but really I knew I didn’t have any choice. It was very much a relief when the mountain rescue and air ambulance guys turned up.”

Ann, an activities coordinator in a retirement living centre, has now fully recovered and is raising money for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance and Cleveland Mountain Rescue charities with her family.