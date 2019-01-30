Ice cream for breakfast? Chocolate pigs? Scarborough firm has some fabulous February fun

Scarborough’s Amelia’s Chocolate has some fabulous events planned ahead for February.

If you love the idea of an indulgent breakfast with a difference, how about delicious cool ice cream to start your day? There will be an Ice Cream for Breakfast event this Saturday, from 8am to 11am.

If you want to get loved up with that special someone in your life, there is a Couples and Truffles event on Thursday February 14, 7pm to 9pm, priced at £40 per couple.

And from Friday February 20 to March 8, celebrate the Chinese New Year and the Year of the Pig and keep little ones entertained during half term by creating a Chocolate Pig Picture at one of during specially themed workshops. They start at 10am priced at £10 per person.

Amelia said: “We welcome anyone to these events so they can enjoy a warm welcome, great company and of course some lovely chocolate too.

“We’ll have hot and cold drinks available to buy so everyone can relax in great surroundings.”

Amelia started her business on her kitchen table in 2011 and has won several awards for her chocolate creations.