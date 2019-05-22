If you want to work on Scarborough seafront in the sunshine - this could be the job for you

Are you looking for a new job that lets you make the most of the summer sunshine in Scarborough?

East Yorkshire buses are looking for a Customer Service Ambassador to promote its new Beachcomber open top buses - and urging passengers to use them to see some of the town's most familiar landmarks.

The job advert says the successful candidate will sell tickets, provide information to passengers and you initiative to attract customers.

It adds: "Applicants should be available weekdays and weekends, including public holidays, and will need to have a level of flexibility as shifts may be weather dependent."

Essential skills are said to include numeracy and literacy skills, a good listening ear and being honest, reliable and responsible

Previous customer service experience and local knowledge is preferred.

To apply, email your CV to recruitment@eyms.co.uk