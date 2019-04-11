Illegal Eagles hit road in UK tour - venues and dates

Following continued public demand, the World’s official number one Eagles tribute is back on the road with more stunning vocals, tight harmonies and awesome guitar riffs.

Celebrating the music of the legendary US west coast country rock band, The Illegal Eagles bring their trademark musical prowess, acute attention to detail and incredible showmanship to every performance.

Described as ‘flawless’ by The Express, The Illegal Eagles are internationally renowned for their outstanding ability to recreate the Eagles’ distinctive sound with both flare and incredible authenticity.

The amazing stage show features the very best from the legendary Eagles’ catalogue, including Hotel California, Desperado, Take it Easy, New Kid in Town and Life in The Fast Lane.

Tour dates:

Hull New Theatre, April 27

Tickets: 01482 300 306 or www.hulltheatres.co.uk

Sunderland Empire, April 28

Tickets: 0844 871 3022 or on line here

Gala Theatre, Durham, September 7 and 8

Tickets: 03000 266 600 or on line here

Bridlington Spa, October 25

Tickets: 01262 678 258 or on line here

Newcastle City Hall on December 7

Tickets: 08448 11 21 21 or on line here