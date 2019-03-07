Illegal street traders who operated in Scarborough and Whitby prosecuted

Three people have been found guilty of offences in relation to illegally street trading in the Borough of Scarborough.

Following successful prosecutions brought by Scarborough Borough Council, the people in question went in front of Scarborough Magistrates' Court.

Craig Appleby-Turner of Manor Gardens, Scarborough and Stephen Moore of Murchison Street, Scarborough were each fined £220 and ordered to pay costs of £150 and a victim surcharge of £30 for street trading on Westborough in Scarborough town centre without permission.

Veronika Motalova of Westmorland Avenue, Blackpool, who was witnessed trading illegally in Whitby, was fined £300 and ordered to pay costs of £150 and a £30 victim surcharge. Motalova’s higher fine reflected that her trading involved the use of products that have never been subject to the necessary licensing checks by the council.

Jonathan Bramley, Scarborough Borough Council Environment and Regulation Manager said:“Street trading illegally in our borough is an issue that we take seriously. It has the potential to undermine the legitimate business of traders that follow the rules and it can expose unwitting members of the public to unregulated products and practices. Where we have clear evidence of wrong doing, we will prosecute.

“While we would have liked to have seen a higher level of fines given by the court, we view these cases as providing a good template for prosecuting others for the same offences in the future.”