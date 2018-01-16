Improvement works to begin in Scarborough town centre

Improvement works by North Yorkshire County Council to various streets in Scarborough town centre are scheduled to start on Monday.

In Newborough, paving works and footpath widening will take place and the taxi ranks will be repositioned into St Thomas Street.

The council says ‘this will enhance the appearance and improve facilities for pedestrians in the area’.

A temporary road closure will be in place during the works from Queen Street to St Nicholas Street and there will be a signed diversion.

Aberdeen Walk will see a continuation of the precinct works that took place last year with new paving and a coloured tarmac centre section.

In Bar Street, the county council will replace the block paving and in Huntriss Row sections of the block paving will be relaid.

The work is scheduled to be complete by 29 March. Signs will be erected in the area giving more details.

County Councillor Don Mackenzie, executive member for Highways, said: “These essential improvements are a continuation of the Scarborough Precinct work that took place last year and have been made possible by funding made available through the Government’s National Productivity Investment Fund.”