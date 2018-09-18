Improvements at Scalby footpath to start soon

Work to improve safety for pedestrians along a length of footway on the west side of North Street, Scalby, is due to start soon.

At the moment there are no kerbs on this section between number 93 North Street and the junction of Barmoor Close and only a narrow grass verge between the footway and the road.

The footway and verge have been prone to flooding, meaning pedestrians have had to walk on the road at times.

A wider footway, extending the existing kerbed path, will be built with a full-height kerb and carriageway drainage. The work is scheduled to start on October 1 and is expected to be complete by the end of November.

County Councillor Derek Bastiman, Member for Scalby and the Coast, said: “I have campaigned for a number of years to get a better and safer footway for North Street, because it is well used by parents with push chairs and prams as well as many older people. The condition of the footpath has meant that in wet weather pedestrians have often had to use the road, which is itself busy. I am grateful to have had the support of Newby and Scalby Parish Council and our MP, Robert Goodwill, in pursuing this scheme.”

County Councillor Don Mackenzie, Executive Member for Highways, said: “Our highways team recognises the concerns at this location and has been able to put in place a scheme that will address a long-standing issue, improving this stretch of highway for all users.”