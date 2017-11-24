Improvements made following Ofsted report

A Scarborough nursery has made improvements following an “inadequate” Ofsted report, says its owner.

Happy Days Nursery, in Gordon Street, was told it is “inadequate” following it’s Ofsted inspection on October 23.

The nursery, which has 63 children on its roll, has fallen from its previous “good” rating it received in February 2015.

Owner, Moira Willgrass, said they were “very disappointed” with the report but are now ready for a re-inspection.

Categories such as effectiveness of the leadership and management and personal development, behaviour and welfare were found to be inadequate.

While the quality of teaching, learning and assessment and outcomes for children require improvement.

The inspector, Janet Fairhurst, told the nursery it must improve to meet five requirements of the early years foundation stage.

The report said: “The provider fails to implement the nursery’s police for the use of mobile phones and on occasions, has allowed staff to take their mobile phones into playrooms.”

It also found that children are not always supported to reach their full potential.

But the report did note that parents commented that they are happy with the service provided and that their children looked forward to days when they attended the nursery.

The report found that recently decorated rooms are not safe and suitable for children to use. Children have been taken into playrooms that have chairs storage boxes and toys stacked on top of tables.

Staff do however know about children’s individual needs and respect parents wishes with regard to food preferences.

They teach children about person hygiene and they have opportunities for daily outdoor play.

But following the inspection staff have made changes and the nursery says it has now completed the five areas that Ofsted said they need to improve on.

Moira Willgrass, the owner of Happy Days Nursery said: “Following our recent Ofsted report we were clearly very disappointed.

“We have been in a period of transition, this has flagged up some shortcomings within the setting.

“We have recently recruited a new manager and under the new management structure all actions were met and implemented within 10 days.

“The recent visit from The Early Years Improvement Advisor has only served to confirmed this.

“We are ready for the re-inspection.”

The early years improvement advisor for North Yorkshire County Council has visited the nursery after changes were implemented.

In a feedback report, the advisor said: “The nursery now has a new leadership team, with committed, proactive and experienced practitioners in the key roles of manager, deputy and SENCO.”

She also said “good progress has already been made with Ofsted actions.

“As a result, there is a positive impact for the children. It was therefore agreed the setting has no need for additional support for now.”

Happy Days Nursery provides funded early education for two, three and four-year-olds,