IN PICTURES: 10 reasons why we are a cultural hotspot

Check out these 10 reasons why the Yorkshire coast and countryside is a cultural hotspot.

We have more to offer than sand and sea, country walks and sea air – but there’s nowt wrong with any of that.

1. Cook250: James Cook learnt his trade as a seaman in Whitby where his famous vessel HM Bark Endeavour was built.

Over the weekend of July 6 to 8 July Whitby will be celebrating the 250th anniversary of the momentous first Pacific voyage of one of the world’s greatest explorers, and in doing so will kick start a series of nation-wide anniversary events.

2. Seafest: an international maritime festival in Scarborough from July 21 to 23.

Food, storytellinng, workshops, music, tours of the lighthouse and boat trips.

3. Whitby Goth Weekend: April 27 to 19

Join the thousands of Goths and alternatives of all ages and walks of life for an amazing long weekend. Whether you spend the nights watching fantastic live music or the days shopping in the various ‘Bizarre Bazaar’ locations, it’ll be a weekend you’ll never forget.

4. Stephen Joseph Theatre, Scarborough.

The summer repertory season starts June 21 and runs until October.

It includes The 39 Steps, June 21 to August 23; revival of Alan Ayckbourn’s Joking Apart, July 26 to October 4; world premiere of Alan Ayckbourn’s Better Off Dead, September 6 to October 6; Build a Rocket, a new play set in Scarborough by Christopher York, August 31 to September 8.

5. Goldwing Parade, Scarborough, Saturday September 8:

The Scarborough GoldWing Light Parade is one of the UK’s most glitzy GoldWing charity events and it all takes place beside the beach, followed by a fabulous fireworks display fired from the South Bay Beach about 9.30pm, courtesy of the South Bay Traders’ Association.

6. Scarborough Jazz Festival

The 16th festival takes place at the Spa complex from September 28 to 30.

Guest include: Jo Harrop, Leila Martial and Nerija

7 Staithes Art Festival: September 8 to 9

Britain’s biggest pop-up art gallery.

8. Scarborough Spa Orchestra

The last remaining professional seaside orchestra. Its season at the Spa starts on June 4 and runs until September 13

9. Books by the Beach: April 11 to 15.

The book events are held in various locations in Scarborough. Guests this year include Denise Mina, Lionel Shriver, Jeremy Vine, Ruth Jones and Robert Goddard.

10. Scarborough Art Gallery.

It will house two major exhibitions this spring.

“They will not dream of us poor lads…”: Wilfred Owen in Scarborough

From April 7 to September 2

This exhibition will focus on the final year of Wilfred Owen’s life between 1917 - 1918, much of which was spent in Scarborough. It will explore how his experiences, the people he met and the places he visited shaped him as a poet.

Winifred’s War

April 7 to September 2

Curated by photojournalist Lee Karen Stow, this exhibition explores the life and work of novelist and journalist, Winifred Holtby.

Winifred used her literary talents to campaign and advocate for peace before her untimely death, aged only 37.