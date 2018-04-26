IN PICTURES: Helen gives her heart to royal couple Harry and Meghan

Artist Helen Birmingham has made a special symbol of love as a gift for royal couple Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in recognition of their wedding day - and their support for war veteran charities.

Helen is spearheading the 1,568 Sawdust Hearts Project to commemmorate the 100th anniversary of the end of World War One.

Five per cent of proceeds of sales from the project will go to verterans’ charity Combat Stress, a cause close to Prince Harry’s heart. Soldiers, who serbed during World War One, made pin-cushion hearts during their rehabilitation which is what inspired Helen’s project.

She has made the royal couple, who marry at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, on Saturday May 19, a heart similiar to those that will form an exhibition at Woodend, in Scarborough, in November.

It has a calico back and a cream satin front and measures 6ins at its widest point. It is pinned with antique hand-made Victorian lace and a selection of pins and beads and is filled with sawdust.

“The words ‘Meghan and Harry’ and the date of their forthcoming wedding ‘19-5-18’ are constructed out of the placing of the pins.

“It took me eight hours to make. It will be accompanied by a letter and information about the 1,568 Sawdust Hearts project,” said Helen who lives in Scarborough.

Helen has so far sent out more than 1,000 hearts to be embroidered and returned. The number 1,568 is in days how long World War One lasted. The closing date for kit requests is May 31.

To do so go to: www.ww1hearts.co.uk