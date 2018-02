The cold winds and torrential rain didn’t put families off heading to the seafront to take part in Scarborough’s Shrove Tuesday traditions.

Hundreds of people flocked to the seafront to take part in the event has taken place every Shrove Tuesday for more than 100 years.

The Scarborough News photographer Richard Ponter headed down to the seafront today (February 13) to capture the action.

