Chalet damaged by fire.

IN PICTURES: Photos show damage to Scarborough chalets

Around 15 chalets in Scarborough have been broken into and several set on fire.

Police and fire officials are investigating after receiving the call around 4.40am this morning (August 22). These photos show the extent of the damage.

Fire crews at the scene this morning.

Chalet damage

One chalet is completely burnt out.

North Yorkshire Police's Crime Scene Investigation team were also at the scene.

Fire crews from Scarborough and Filey have attended.

