IN PICTURES: Photos show damage to Scarborough chalets
Around 15 chalets in Scarborough have been broken into and several set on fire.
Police and fire officials are investigating after receiving the call around 4.40am this morning (August 22). These photos show the extent of the damage.
1. Chalet damage
Fire crews at the scene this morning.
Richard Ponter
jpimedia
2. Chalet damage
One chalet is completely burnt out.
Richard Ponter
jpimedia
3. Chalet damage
North Yorkshire Police's Crime Scene Investigation team were also at the scene.
Richard Ponter
jpimedia
4. Chalet Damage
Fire crews from Scarborough and Filey have attended.
Richard Ponter
jpimedia
