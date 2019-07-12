Cock othe North WINNER Richard Howley, from Wetherby, riding Chinook

IN PICTURES: Royal Visit Rounds off the 161st Great Yorkshire Show

HRH the Duke of York visited the final day of the Great Yorkshire Show, taking in everything from fashion to the latest in farming innovations.

Charles Mills, Show Director, said: “We were proud to host HRH The Duke of York today to the Show. It’s been a spectacular three days, with some of the finest animals in the country competing in the judging rings, finishing with an exhilarating Cock O’The North showjumping competition.” The prestigious Cock O’ The North showjumping competition was won by jubilant Wetherby rider Richard Howley. The packed grandstand roared Richard home clear on Sarah Borthwick’s Chinook in 49.22, beating James Wilson Imagine de Muze on 53.31 and the legendary John Whitaker taking third on 53.40 with Unick du Francport. The competition came after the traditional President’s Handover which saw Tom Ramsden hand to Charlotte Bromet the new President of the Yorkshire Agricultural Society for the coming year.

Wetherby based rider Richard Howley wins the Ripon Select Foods Cock O'The North Championship on Chinook.

1. Great Yorkshire Show 2019

Wetherby based rider Richard Howley wins the Ripon Select Foods Cock O'The North Championship on Chinook.
Jonathan Gawthorpe
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
HRH Prince Andrew chatting to sculptress Emma Stothard and Show Director Charles Mills at the Great Yorks Show.

2. Great Yorkshire Show 2019

HRH Prince Andrew chatting to sculptress Emma Stothard and Show Director Charles Mills at the Great Yorks Show.
Kate Mallender
freelance
Buy a Photo
HRH Prince Andrew chatting to Paul Russell in the machinery lines.

3. Great Yorkshire Show 2019

HRH Prince Andrew chatting to Paul Russell in the machinery lines.
other
Buy a Photo
HRH Prince Andrew enjoying watching the heavy horses in the main ring at the Great Yorks Show with Show Director Charles Mills

4. Great Yorkshire Show 2019

HRH Prince Andrew enjoying watching the heavy horses in the main ring at the Great Yorks Show with Show Director Charles Mills
Kate Mallender
freelance
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3