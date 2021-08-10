IN PICTURES: Scarborough Sixth Form College and UTC celebrate exceptional A Level results

Both UTC and Scarborough Sixth Form College students have received 100% passes with grades A*-C in 2021, an extraordinary achievement given the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

UTC principal Lee Kilgour said: "We are extremely proud of our sixth form students, who have achieved excellent grades and destinations, despite the challenges of the last two years."

Scarborough Sixth Form College principal Phil Rumsey said: “These are fantastic results for our students that will allow them to progress to the university of their choice or to begin employment and enjoy successful careers."

Scarborough students celebrate exceptional A Level results A level results at Scarborough's UTC - Cally Allen celebrates with Poppy Roberts

Scarborough students celebrate exceptional A Level results A level results at Scarborough's UTC - Erin Dixon and Reanne Adnitt delighted with their results

Scarborough students celebrate exceptional A Level results A level results at Scarborough's UTC - Congratulations all round...Dermot Flanagan, Connor Wilcox and Ewan Manning

Scarborough students celebrate exceptional A Level results A level results at Scarborough's UTC - Caitlin Wilson cheers with delight