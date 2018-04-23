In pictures: Sci-Fi Scarborough

Sci-Fi fans from across the galaxy descended on Scarborough at the weekend for a celebration by the sea.

Jedi, avatars and even Deadpool were at Scarborough Spa for a sunny weekend to celebrate all aspects of Sci-Fi fandom.

With headline guest Star Trek: Enterprise star Dominic Keating beaming in for the event, he was joined by a number of well-known names from movies and TV shows.

From Harry Potter to Game of Thrones, and Star Wars to Doctor Who, there was something for every Sci-Fi fan.

Check out our top ten pictures taken by our photographer Paul Atkinson at this weekend’s event.