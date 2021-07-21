Next Wednesday’s show by Stereophonics will see the start of the OAT’s summer season, in which a dozen big name acts take to the stage at Scarborough’s largest concert venue.

Performers include Duran Duran, Nile Rodgers, Anne-Marie, Olly Murs, Snow Patrol, and many more.

Peter Taylor, venue programmer at the OAT, said: “We are counting down the days to our first show of the year with the incredible Stereophonics. It is going to be amazing to have live music and the public back at this wonderful venue.

Strict entry requirements will be in place for the 2021 season, and all ticket holders aged 11 and over (children under 11 are exempt) will need to demonstrate their Covid-19 status by providing either:

• Proof of full vaccination – both doses received (with the second at least 14 days prior to the show date)

• Proof of a negative NHS Lateral Flow Test taken prior to travel on the day of arrival at the venue

or

• Proof of natural immunity based upon a positive PCR test within 180 days of the show date (including 10 days self-isolation following the result)

1. Acts performing at Scarborough Open Air Theatre 2021 The season opens with The Stereophonics on Wednesday July 28 Photo: Steve Bambridge Buy photo

2. Acts performing at Scarborough Open Air Theatre 2021 The Kaiser Chiefs will be at the venue on Sunday August 8 Buy photo

3. Acts performing at Scarborough Open Air Theatre 2021 Culture Club will perform on Saturday August 14 Buy photo

4. Acts performing at Scarborough Open Air Theatre 2021 Nile Rodgers and Chic return on Friday August 20 Buy photo