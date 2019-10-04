Combe Hay

IN PICTURES: Winners of Scarborough borough's annual Muck and Magic gardening awards

Winners of Scarborough’s annual Muck and Magic Gardens Competition were revealed at a ceremony on Wednesday.

Borough mayor Cllr Hazel Lynskey presented awards and certificates to green-fingered gardeners, voluntary groups and children who took part in the Design A Flower Bed Competition, at the ceremony at Scarborough Spa. Here is a selection of photos of some of the category winners, courtesy of Scarborough Council. See HERE for full list of winners

Cover photo: Combe Hay (George Edward Smart Homes): Most Cared For Residential Home or Sheltered Housing Garden'This photo: Brompton Garden Club: Ron Womack Award For Excellence in Horticulture

Knipe Point Community Association: Most Cared For Small Neighbourhood

Jackie Stapleton and Ian Mott's garden; joint winners of Most Attractive Private Garden (Small)

John Hunter: joint winner of Most Attractive Private Garden (Small))

