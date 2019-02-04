Information appeal following stolen motorcycle in Scarborough

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information about a stolen motorcycle.

A blue Yamaha DR 125, was stolen from Cambridge Street, Scarborough overnight between January 26-27.

Police officers are asking anyone who may have seen any suspicious people or activity in the street around the time of the theft to contact them.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC Moody 1199. You can also email james.moody@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12190016047.