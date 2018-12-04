Initiative helps people lose weight of 22,500 mince pies

Adults using a new weight management service in the area have lost the equivalent of 22,500 mince pies in nine months.

They shed 1,464.7 kg, over 230 stones, on a free North Yorkshire pilot programme run by Humber Teaching NHS Foundation Trust.

Funded by North Yorkshire County Council, the service helps people fight the flab by encouraging them to become more active and offering them nutritional advice.

Speaking at the launch, trust service manager Natalie Belt said: “Our new service offers proactive support that is friendly, reliable and empowers people to take control of their weight and protect themselves against associated diseases.

“Spiralling rates of obesity cost the NHS and society £5.1 billion each year, equivalent to the salary of around 163,000 nurses or 85,000 hospital doctors.

“This is a huge drain on funds, and it also increases the risk of a person developing devastating but largely preventable diseases, including type two diabetes, cancer, heart and liver disease, stroke and related mental health conditions.”

The service is available to over-18s with a body mass index (BMI) of at least 25 and who live in, work or are registered with a GP in North Yorkshire.

The service’s programme includes:

• Nutritional sessions;

• Weekly weigh-ins;

• Physical activity sessions;

• Techniques to support behaviour change;

• A personal weight-loss plan;

• A physical activity agreement and

• Regular one-to-one reviews to monitor progress.

Kane, a service user from Ryedale has been on the programme for 24 weeks and has lost an incredible 96 pounds.

He said: “I was nervous to start with, I didn’t really know what to do to lose weight efficiently but my work coach Frank helped me a lot.

“I had tried to diet before but I didn’t feel really motivated to do it. The weekly meetings and seeing how much weight I lost each week motivated me more.

“All of the advice given in the groups and exercise sheets Frank gave me have both helped me towards my weight group. There was no judgemental minds, everyone was friendly.

“There’s a massive difference in how I feel now having joined the group, I feel much more confident. Now I’ve finished the programme I feel even more motivated for the future.”

The service is delivered in areas served by three GP-led NHS organisations, or clinical commissioning groups, which buy care: Scarborough and Ryedale, Hambleton, Richmondshire and Whitby, and Vale of York.

For more information visit www.ready-to-lose-weight.co.uk, text the word ‘healthy’ to 60163, freephone 0800 917 7752, or call 01723 821395.