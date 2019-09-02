Injured casualty rescued in Forge Valley, near Scarborough

A casualty has been rescued after falling in Forge Valley, near Scarborough.

Scarborough and Ryedale Mountain Rescue Team were called out by Yorkshire Ambulance Service around 8.10pm on Sunday.

A casualty had fallen on steep, wooded ground and sustained a suspect shoulder injury.

A spokesperson from the team said: "The ambulance crew were on scene but were requesting additional manpower from us and our specialist rope rescue equipment to extract the patient.

"The team were deployed for just over one hour as we recovered the patient to the waiting ambulance."