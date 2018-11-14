Invasion of Christmas elves at hospital

Staff at Scarborough Hospital will be joining the ‘National Elf Service’ on Friday 14 December. They will be hoping to emulate Santa’s little helpers to raise money to improve the experience of everyone who uses or visits the hospital.

York Teaching Hospital Charity is launching the National Elf Service campaign to raise funds at Christmas when patients often feel at their most vulnerable.

Research nurse Janine Mallinson said: “No one wants to be in hospital over Christmas and we want to make a difference to all those patients who might end up in a hospital bed instead of at home with their families. If we can help make it better we will do, and we’re looking for as many colleagues and local workplaces as possible to join us.”

Anyone can join the National Elf Service to raise funds.

Visit www.york.nhs.uk/elf or call 01723 236210 to request a free fundraising pack.