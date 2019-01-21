Investigation launched following attempted burglary at Scarborough's Watermark cafe

Police have launched an investigation following an attempted burglary in a cafe in Scarborough.

The incident happened on Royal Albert Drive between 9pm on Thursday, 17 and 7am on Friday, 18 January and involved offenders attempting to break into The Watermark by forcing entry.

North Yorkshire Police are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

In particular, officers are keen to hear from any person who witnessed anything or anyone acting suspiciously in the area at the time.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting reference number 12190010424.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.