Is Scarborough ready for bright new building look?

Is Scarborough ready for a distinctively designed modern block of flats on a key corner site on a main thoroughfare into the town?

Planners think so, many of those objecting to the plan don’t, and councillors will have to make the decision when the borough council's Planning and Development Committee meets on Thursday, October 4, at Scarborough Town Hall (1pm).

Fernhill Developments Ltd, represented by Tim Calvert, has applied to Scarborough Council to provide10 flats – two one-bedroom and eight-two bedroom apartments – in a new building on the former Nat West Bank car park site at the corner of Scalby Road and Hackness Road, situated between a GP surgery and a funeral director.

The new three-storey building will be architecturally distinctive, essentially comprising a tiered series of boxes with the external faces covered with copper type cladding, silicone render in a “champagne” colour, mahogany coloured timber effect cladding and natural slate.

Roofing and window materials, in grey hues, would contrast with the walling materials, says the briefing paper to councillors.

Objectors to the proposals include Scalby and Newby Parish Council and concerns voiced include the design not enhancing local character or distinctiveness, the materials too unconventional and the building being “totally alien in character”.